Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.02. 25,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,542. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -197.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,824 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

