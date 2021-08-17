Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $72.10

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

Several research firms have commented on STNE. dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 35.4% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after buying an additional 2,312,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in StoneCo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,467,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,193,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 35,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,816. StoneCo has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

