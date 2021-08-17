Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000,000 after buying an additional 3,492,440 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

