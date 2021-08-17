North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 254,133 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. 1,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,107. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.