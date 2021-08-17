Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Virco Mfg. stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 8,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

