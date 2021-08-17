REDW Wealth LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after buying an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 448,001 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.93. 905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,307. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

