Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Buys 39,602 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 817,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $140,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.58.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.98. The stock had a trading volume of 124,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

