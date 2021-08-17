North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,150 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. The AES makes up approximately 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of The AES worth $30,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 84.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The AES by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The AES by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES in the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,561. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $29.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

