Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quest Resource stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Quest Resource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

