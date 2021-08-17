MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 4.4% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.28. 27,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,460,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.98.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MannKind by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

