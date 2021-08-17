NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,747,705 shares.The stock last traded at $13.85 and had previously closed at $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

