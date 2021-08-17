Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

