Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 5.7%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 3,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 607,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.68.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

