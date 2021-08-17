XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,560. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter.

