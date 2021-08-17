Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Posts Earnings Results

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 8,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,150,556. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.