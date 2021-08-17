PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.69. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

