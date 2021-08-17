North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $19.72 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 591,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.40. 295,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,152. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

