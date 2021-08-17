Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 6,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,372,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $526.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

