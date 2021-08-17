Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:NEWUF remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227. Newtopia has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31.
Newtopia Company Profile
