Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Decreases By 58.3%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. 5,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,929. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -155.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,307 shares of company stock worth $282,688. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned 0.45% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.