Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Telos Call Options (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,623 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 129 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 25,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $811,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,420.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.00. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

