Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh Sells 150,000 Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$303,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$239,553.99.

Shares of NVO traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.38. 311,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. Novo Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38.

Get Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.