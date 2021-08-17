Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce $107.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.50 million and the highest is $115.77 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $414.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $430.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after buying an additional 1,111,923 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

