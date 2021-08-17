Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,250 shares of company stock worth $4,639,428. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

