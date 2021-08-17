Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $158.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $474.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

