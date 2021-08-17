Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $50.76

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.76, but opened at $48.44. Weibo shares last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 18,388 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

