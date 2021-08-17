Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBM. Raymond James raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.18.

Shares of DBM traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.36. 737,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,802. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.60.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

