Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,300 shares of company stock worth $13,966,214. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $150.25. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.