Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,806 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Adobe by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Adobe by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $631.29. 26,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $300.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $596.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.