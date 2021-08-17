Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 589 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in WEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,359,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after buying an additional 68,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

WEX stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

