Smead Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 92,856 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $40,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,399,000 after acquiring an additional 84,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,146,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $172,740,000 after buying an additional 375,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. 61,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,265. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

