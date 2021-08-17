Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $291.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solid Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Solid Biosciences worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

