Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

SMCI traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. 1,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

