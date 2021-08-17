Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

Minim stock remained flat at $$2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.14. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17.

In other Minim news, CEO Graham James Chynoweth bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $33,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 260,000 shares of company stock worth $650,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Minim in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

