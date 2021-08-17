Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,614. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $219.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

