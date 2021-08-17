Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $20.49 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up about 1.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $20,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $23,637,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,647 shares of company stock valued at $15,274,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.83. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.90.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.