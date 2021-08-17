Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MITK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MITK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,873. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $905.13 million, a P/E ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

