Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Update

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,896,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 3,093,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:KLTHF remained flat at $$4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55. Koolearn Technology has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

About Koolearn Technology

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college test preparation and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

