Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 37,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,813. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

