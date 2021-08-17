ZEON (ZEON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $263,348.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $87.66 million and approximately $263,348.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.91 or 0.00924020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00164135 BTC.

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

