Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1-year low of $3,900.00 and a 1-year high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.