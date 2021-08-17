Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1-year low of $3,900.00 and a 1-year high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,900.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

