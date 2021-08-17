Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $17,957.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00329976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00144532 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00161539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002476 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,469,550 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

