Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 467 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.02. 282,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,089,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

