Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 562,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,799 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

