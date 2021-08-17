Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $149,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $445.19 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $446.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

