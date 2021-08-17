REDW Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,755,000 after acquiring an additional 161,652 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.73. 1,507,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,926,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

