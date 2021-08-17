Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Meredith worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meredith by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter worth $10,153,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

MDP traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. 1,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

