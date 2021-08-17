Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 152,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Astronics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 110,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ATRO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $419.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

