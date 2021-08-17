Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 5.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the second quarter worth about $1,452,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the second quarter worth about $15,049,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $6,006,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

COMM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.