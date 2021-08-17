Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,641,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.3% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $114.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.29. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

